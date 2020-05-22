Kate Garraway gives an update on her husband’s COVID-19 battle – as she praises her kids for ‘staying strong’

The presenter's husband has been battling the coronavirus since the end of March

Kate Garraway gives an update on her husband’s COVID-19 battle – as...

Kate Garraway has shared an update on her husband Derek’s COVID-19 battle.

On Thursday evening, the Good Morning Britain presenter confirmed her husband is “still here” as she joined her children for the weekly Clap For Carers applause.

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old also praised their two children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10, for “staying strong” during such a difficult time.

Kate wrote: “I couldn’t be prouder of how she & Billy have coped with these past 2 horrific months for our family – always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling.”

“Its so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest,” she continued.

“But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as everyday my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight. But he is still HERE & so there is still hope.”

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future.”

“That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the front line workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected.”

“The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown. Thank you so much for all your messages,” she added.

Derek has been battling the coronavirus since the end of March, and is currently in a coma.

Kate has been updating fans on Derek’s condition every week, but unfortunately he is still seriously ill in ICU.

