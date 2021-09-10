Kate Garraway celebrates with husband Derek after winning NTA for documentary about his Covid battle

Kate Garraway has revealed how she celebrated her NTAs win with her husband Derek Draper.

On Thursday night, the GMB host scooped the authored documentary prize at the National Television Awards for her ITV documentary Finding Derek.

The emotional programme documented her husband’s gruelling battle with Covid-19, which left him in hospital for over a year.

Derek is now recovering at home, but he’s still got a long road ahead of him as the virus left him with multiple health issues.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Kate shared a sweet snap of her and Derek celebrating her NTA’s win over FaceTime.

She captioned the post: “Wow. Thank you so so much. Have been in such an emotional daze all night I failed to get a single photo of me or the brilliant @flickerproductions team who made #findingderek.”

“But maybe this is the photo you most wanted to see anyway – Me FaceTiming derek (via Darcey’s phone!) to tell him we had won! From him and from the bottom of our family’s hearts THANK YOU.”

“For all who are struggling on and holding on to hope – this is for you.”

“And to all the other wonderful nominations in the category – @marcusrashford @katieprice @romankemp @robburrowmndfundraiser_ proud to be among you and I salute your brilliance & bravery,” she added.

The 54-year-old received a standing ovation as she accepted her award at the NTAs on Thursday night.

An emotional Kate told the audience: “Thank you so much for voting. I wonder if the reason why you did is because our story is your story.”

“I think we have all been touched by the pandemic, whether it is livelihoods, mental health – all the other extraordinary documentaries that have been highlighted and nominated tonight, they have also been affected by the pandemic and I just want to say to all the Darceys and Billys and Dereks and Derek’s family – whatever you are going through and however you are affected, you are not forgotten.”

“We want the joy back. We want it to be over. But if you are still living with the stars the fight goes on,” she continued.

“But of course most of all, Derek, you should be here and (he) should have had the chance to tell his own story.

“Derek, you are going to get the chance. Believe. The hope is real.”