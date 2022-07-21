Kate Garraway breaks her silence after husband Derek ‘takes a turn for the worse’

Kate Garraway has broken her silence, after her husband Derek “took a turn for the worse” amid his health battle.

The former lobbyist was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

The 54-year-old was released from hospital in April last year and had been receiving around-the-clock care at home, but returned to the hospital earlier this month.

Kate pulled out of Good Morning Britain this week to be by her husband’s bedside after he took a serious turn, and is doing “everything she can” for her him.

The presenter took to Twitter on Thursday morning to congratulate her GMB co-star Dr Amir Khan, as he shared a photo of himself being offered an honorary doctorate in health from University of Bradford.

She wrote: “Amazing and so deserved x”

Kate was replaced by Charlotte Hawkins on Thursday’s GMB.

Her co-presenter Ben Shephard said this morning: “We are missing a member of the team, aren’t we? Kate’s not here. She’s taking some time out to be with Derek at the moment so we’re sending her lots of love.”

“Lots of you have been in touch with messages of support, so we wish him well. Thank you for those messages, we’ll definitely pass them on.”

“You know how much Kate appreciates all the support that she gets and fingers crossed Derek will be home as soon as possible.”

A source close to the family told the Mirror Derek, 54, is “seriously unwell”, but the family know he is in the best hands.

They said: “Derek is back in hospital in a very serious condition but the family knows he is in the best hands. Kate is doing everything she can for her husband. He comes first and so work will have to take a back seat this week.”

An ITV spokesperson added: “Kate is taking some time off work over the next few days, and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible.”