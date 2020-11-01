Kate Garraway admits Halloween was ‘tough’ – as husband remains seriously ill in hospital

Derek has been in hospital since March after contracting the coronavirus

Kate Garraway has admitted that Halloween was “tough”, as her husband Derek Draper remains seriously ill in hospital.

The 53-year-old was admitted to hospital on March 30 after contracting Covid-19, with the virus wreaking havoc on Derek’s body – including his lungs, heart, kidneys, liver and pancreas.

Sharing a video to Instagram of the Halloween decorations in her house, Kate wrote: “Tough day as Derek loves #halloween – but the kids have encouraged me to get some of his favourite spooky kit out to celebrate him and feel better for it.”

“Happy #halloween everyone 💕💕💕,” she added.

The news comes after the Good Morning presenter shared an update on her husband’s condition, revealing he spoke his first word in 7 months.

Speaking to the Sun, Kate said: “It happened when the nurses were moving Derek, as part of his treatment, to trigger the sensation of gravity because he’s been horizontal for so long.

“Right from the beginning, when Derek couldn’t even open his eyes, the doctors and nurses have always talked to him to be respectful, and to try to trigger a response.”

“As they were shifting him, they asked if he could feel anything — not expecting a response as he hadn’t previously. But suddenly he mouthed in a whisper, ‘Pain’.”

“Obviously it’s so heart-wrenching that his first word was ‘pain’, but it is a huge breakthrough because it means he has been able to connect the feeling in his body to his brain and mouth,” Kate explained.

“They called me straight after and I burst into tears. The staff told me later that they were so emotional as well.”

“It breaks my heart that there may have been times that he’s been in terrible pain and wasn’t able to communicate it.”

“But he’s said it twice now and I was there for the second one, watching him over FaceTime. That was so hard, but also amazing because I know the possible significance.”

“Of course there’s a big difference between being able to say the word ‘pain’, and Derek being the Derek I know and love. But I feel in his eyes that he’s there, and that we just have to hold on in this grim battle.”

Kate married the former lobbyist back in 2005, and the couple share two kids – daughter Darcey, 14, and son Billy, 11.