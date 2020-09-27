Kate Ferdinand shares stunning wedding video as she celebrates anniversary with husband Rio

Kate Ferdinand has shared a stunning video from her wedding day, as she celebrates her anniversary with Rio.
The couple tied the knot last year, and are preparing to welcome their first child together.
Sharing a video from their special day to Instagram, Kate wrote: “1 year today ❤️”
“All emotional watching this 😢memories I will cherish forever… The best weekend with our family and friends. I love you baby @rioferdy5 ❤️🥰😍”
Sharing the same video, Rio simply wrote: “1 year ❤️”.
Rio started dating Kate in late 2016, following the death of his wife Rebecca in 2015.
The pair announced their engagement in November 2018, after he proposed to her on a family trip to Abu Dhabi.
The couple’s wedding day took place in Marmaris, Turkey last September.
The couple confirmed their pregnancy back in June – by posting a sweet video of them telling Rio’s kids Lorenz, Tate, and Tia.
Earlier this month, the couple took to their Instagram accounts to share photos from their gender reveal party – announcing that their family’s newest addition was going to be a boy.
“????????????It’s a BOY!!!????????????,” Rio wrote, “The Boys ruling this house????”
Sharing the same snaps, which censored out Rio’s three children’s faces for privacy, Kate wrote: “….. it’s a boy ???????????? me and tia are outnumbered ????????????”.
Sharing her pregnancy news at the time, Kate shared: “The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier
“Every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you ”
On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.
#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.