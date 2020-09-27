Kate Ferdinand shares stunning wedding video as she celebrates anniversary with husband Rio

The couple are preparing to welcome their first child together

Kate Ferdinand shares stunning wedding video as she celebrates anniversary with husband...

Kate Ferdinand has shared a stunning video from her wedding day, as she celebrates her anniversary with Rio.

The couple tied the knot last year, and are preparing to welcome their first child together.

Sharing a video from their special day to Instagram, Kate wrote: “1 year today ❤️”

“All emotional watching this 😢memories I will cherish forever… The best weekend with our family and friends. I love you baby @rioferdy5 ❤️🥰😍”

Sharing the same video, Rio simply wrote: “1 year ❤️”.

Rio started dating Kate in late 2016, following the death of his wife Rebecca in 2015.

The pair announced their engagement in November 2018, after he proposed to her on a family trip to Abu Dhabi.

The couple’s wedding day took place in Marmaris, Turkey last September.

