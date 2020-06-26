The reality star announced the exciting news last week

Kate Ferdinand opens up about her pregnancy for the first time

Kate Ferdinand has opened up about her pregnancy for the first time.

The 29-year-old is expecting her first child with husband Rio Ferdinand, and the couple announced the exciting news last week.

Speaking to MailOnline, Kate revealed how her motivation to workout has changed since becoming pregnant.

“I think being pregnant it does change, you are a bit more tired at times but I try to stay active as it’s good for my mind,” she said.

“We go for walks with the family, stuff like that, it doesn’t always have to be crazy exercise just as long as you’re moving more than you’re sitting, you still feel good.”

The former TOWIE star also discussed how she is “listening to her body” more now that she’s expecting.

Discussing whether her fitness regime will change, Kate admitted: “I think you have to be really careful, take advice from professionals.”

“I definitely don’t think it can stay the same, it has definitely changed. I’m working out at a lot slower pace and taking it easy, listening to my body really.”

Kate also explained that she’s trying to stay quiet on social media and enjoy time with her family before the Coronavirus lockdown ends.

“At the moment, I’m a bit quiet on social media, I’m just enjoying my time with the family and things like that before lockdown goes crazy again,” she added.

The couple confirmed the exciting news on Instagram last week, by sharing a sweet video of them telling Rio’s kids Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and nine-year-old Tia.

Kate and Rio tied the knot in Marmaris, Turkey last September.

The 41-year-old started dating the reality star in late 2016, following the death of his wife Rebecca in 2015.

