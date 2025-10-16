Kate Cassidy shares heartbreaking message ahead of first anniversary of Liam Payne’s death

Kate Cassidy has shared a heartbreaking message on the first anniversary of the star’s death.

The One Direction star tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last year.

At the time of his death, the pair were in a relationship for almost two years, making their red carpet debut as a couple in 2022.

One year on, Kate has shared an emotional message on her TikTok, writing: “Grief is a reminder of how lucky I am to have loved someone so much that I will endure missing them for the rest of my life.”

The influencer looked visibly emotional in the clip, as she captioned it: “❤️love u 4ever”

In a heartbreaking video that she shared earlier this week, Kate marked the anniversary of the last time she saw the singer alive in Argentina.

She admitted she felt “extremely numb” and recalled their “long heartfelt goodbye.”

“One year ago. today on October 12th was the last day that I spent with Liam, and I come on here not to cry,” Kate told her followers.

“I feel honestly, extremely numb today. I woke up. I’ve actually weirdly never felt I feel like this numb. I actually think somebody could slap me across the face and I wouldn’t even be fazed.”

“I wanted to make this video because I wanted to express how important it is to really remind your loved ones how much you love them. I know I always say it, but you never know what tomorrow brings,” she continued.

“The last day that I was with Liam in Argentina before I left, the car was in the driveway. I was sitting on the couch just expressing to him how much I’m gonna miss him, how much I love him” she confessed.

“Honestly, it’s so weird to look back at because it was such a long, heartfelt goodbye. [Liam] looked at me and he said, ‘Kaitlin, you’re gonna miss your flight. You’re acting like this is the last time you’re ever gonna see me again.’ And little did I know, it literally was the last time I got to see him,” she said.

Kate ended the video with advice for her followers, saying: “Just remember you never know what tomorrow brings and tell your loved ones that you love them. Hold them a little bit extra closer today.”