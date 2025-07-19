Kate Beckinsale shares heartfelt tribute to her late mother: ‘The compass of my life’

Kate Beckinsale has shared an emotional tribute to her “brave” mother, Judy Loe, who passed away this week.

The Underworld star revealed that her mother died on Tuesday and Judy, who was also an actress herself, had been fighting a battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram, Kate posted an array of photos of her mother, old-and-new, and wrote: “I don’t want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother‘s death certificate and it will soon become public record.”

She continued: “She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet.”

“I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone . I am paralysed. Jude was the compass of my life ,the love of my life, my dearest friend.”

“The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly.She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much , believing in the ultimate good in people – and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear.”

“Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama.. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry.”

Judy was married to Kate’s father, actor Richard Beckinsale, from 1977 until his death in 1979. Her second husband, TV director Roy Battersby, passed away last year.