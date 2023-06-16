Kady McDermott’s Love Island criticisms resurface – amid reports she’s set to re-enter the villa

Kady McDermott’s criticisms of Love Island have resurfaced.

On Friday, it was reported that the 27-year-old would follow in Adam Collard’s footsteps and re-enter the villa as an “ultimate bombshell”.

Kady first starred in the 2016 series of Love Island, where she struck up a romance with her now ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas and finished in third place.

Amid reports she’s set to take the Majorcan villa by storm, Kady’s small criticisms of Love Island have resurfaced.

Last year, the reality star told The UK Sun: “Love Island producers are obviously trying to put more things into it and more people.”

“I feel like last year they put in so many bombshells that were only in a day. I think they should scrap that, I think get less people in and make sure they they’re big characters.”

“If you want to do it longer then just don’t cramp too many people in – the whole of the UK will be an Islander soon.”

Kady also said she felt that the reported ten-week-long extended series was “too long”.

The 27-year-old admitted: “Wow 10 weeks they keep longing it out, I don’t know if I could do 10, I did 7 and that was long enough.”

“I would say people should be themselves, but it’s hard because people know how big the show is now, everyone in series two was so real.”

On Friday, it was reported that Kady is set to make her Love Island return as early as this week.

A source told MailOnline: “Kady was a fantastic Islander in 2016. She made brilliant television and bosses are hoping she can recreate the same magic in the villa this summer.

“She’s also still looking for love so for Kady the hope is that she can finally find the man of her dreams.”

“Olivia and Alex and Nathan and Cara from her series are happy, in love, and even have families of their own,” the insider added.

“Kady, especially now she’s older and wiser when it comes to dating, is longing for the same fairytale ending.”

The news comes after Kady split from her on-off boyfriend Myles Barnett for good in 2021.

She also enjoyed a brief romance with Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash last year, but they also ended up going their separate ways.

