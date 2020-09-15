The actor has welcomed a baby with his second wife Phillipa Coan

Jude Law finally confirms he’s become a father for the sixth time

Jude Law has finally confirmed he’s become a father for the sixth time.

During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 47-year-old revealed his second wife Phillipa Coan recently gave birth to their first child.

When asked what he’s been up to during quarantine, Jude said: “I’ve been gardening. Oh! And on top of that I had a baby. So there you go.”

Jimmy said: “Buried the lede, buried the lede on that one. Congrats, dad! That’s awesome!”

The actor, who already has five children with three previous partners, said he and his wife felt “blessed that they could just nest as a family.”

Phillipa’s pregnancy was revealed back in May, after she was papped showing off a baby bump.

The news comes one year after Jude and Phillipa got married at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

The actor was previously married to Sadie Frost, but the pair split in 2003.

Jude shares three children with Sadie – Rafferty, 23, Iris, 19, and Rudy, 17.

The 47-year-old also has a daughter called Sophia with model Samantha Burke, and another daughter called Ada with Irish singer-songwriter Catherine Harding.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.