JoJo Siwa ‘takes swipe’ at Chris Hughes ex Olivia Attwood as she says there’s ‘two sides to every story’

JoJo Siwa appeared to “take a swipe” at Chris Hughes’ ex-girlfriend Olivia Attwood as she said there are “two sides to every story.”

After making it to the finals of Love Island together in 2017, the couple broke up the following year, with Olivia claiming she sought therapy after the relationship.

During his time on Celebrity Big Brother, the reality TV star implied her ex-boyfriend was playing up for the camera, saying: “[Some] people, they go on reality TV, they are one person and when you experience them off camera… It’s like shapeshifters.”

However, JoJo has now come to the defence of her boyfriend, saying he is “honestly, such a good guy that his mouth has stayed shut.”

Appearing on Radio Andy’s Smith Sisters Live, she said: “Always know that there are two sides to every single story – I don’t even know every side to every single story.”

“I love him to death, but I met him a few months ago, and I don’t know every single thing about his past. There’s a lot to be said about the good guy in the story who keeps his mouth shut.”

“And Chris is a simple guy who loves his family, his golf, his horses and his sports,” she continued.

“And one thing we have in common is that we’ve got wrath from our past online, and I could easily shut every single person that has said any single thing down with text proof, and he could do the same, but it’s not worth it.”

“By doing that, you’re just feeding that beast, you’re feeding that monster, and you don’t need to. It’s your past, and what is beautiful about Christopher is that he’s not living in that past.”

The comments follow JoJo’s admission that her relationship with Chris is unlike any romance she has ever had.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

Speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, she said: “I’m happy. I’ve never wanted the future so bad. I’ve never, ever wanted the love that I have to just continue to grow.”

“I’ve never protected a love that I have so much. I’ve never cared about another person so much.”

“I’ve never craved a wedding. I’ve always wanted to just like go sign a piece of paper or go to Vegas ’cause I didn’t wanna have a wedding but now I’m like, ‘No, I want a ring and I want my Dad to walk me down the aisle and I wanna first dance and I want butterflies,’ I’m happy,” the Dance Mom star confessed.