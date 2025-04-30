JoJo Siwa responds to claims she ‘cheated’ on Kath Ebbs with Chris Hughes – as she reveals what REALLY happened at CBB afterparty

JoJo Siwa has shut down any speculation she “cheated” on Kath Ebbs with Chris Hughes, and revealed what really went down at the CBB afterparty.

Last week, the Australian podcaster alleged that the Dance Moms star “dumped” them at the Celebrity Big Brother after party on April 25th.

The shock revelation came amid speculation surrounding JoJo’s close friendship with Chris in the CBB house, however JoJo has insisted the former Love Island star had nothing to do with their breakup.

Speaking on the April 30th episode of The Viall Files, JoJo said Kath initially didn’t want to go to the wrap party, but ultimately decided to attend.

“All of a sudden, we’re at the wrap party for Big Brother, I’m getting cussed out,” JoJo explained. “I understand they’re angry and they’re coming at me. But I also keep reiterating, like, ‘I’m not in a place to talk.'”

JoJo said Kath then asked if she wanted to “end things.”

“I said, ‘If you ask me tomorrow, I don’t know my answer. If you ask me right now, my answer is yes,’” JoJo recalled. “That, obviously, was taken as yes.”

The 21-year-old also addressed Kath’s 13-minute TikTok video announcing their sudden split.

“Kath posted a video basically alluding to Chris and I are the reasons that we broke up. That’s not the case,” she insisted. “That is not the truth, and they know that and I know that.”

“I understand Chris and I are very tight,” she continued. “We have this very beautiful bond, this very beautiful connection, but don’t paint it out to look like I cheated on you with him because I did not. I will stand on that ground.”

The Karma singer insisted Chris, 32, “does not have absolutely anything to do” with her breakup from Kath, and explained why she felt the need to clarify that.

“Out of respect for another human in this situation, they have asked to not speak about it, for me to not speak about them,” JoJo said.

“I told them, I said, ‘Look, that’s going to make me seem like I am avoidant of the situation.’ I’m not avoidant of the situation.”

Watch here full interview below: