John Boyega steps down as Jo Malone ambassador after being cut from China advert

The Star Wars actor said it was 'wrong' to have replaced him 'without my consent or prior notice'

John Boyega has stepped down from his role as a Jo Malone ambassador, after he was cut from an aftershave advert in China.

The Star Wars actor was replaced without “consent or prior notice” in an advert that he helped to create, shooting a personal video from his home in London which was then re-shot from the Chinese market.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the 28-year-old said it was “wrong” to have replaced him and “dismissively trading out one’s culture this way is not something I can condone”.

“I have decided to step down as Jo Malone’s global ambassador,” he wrote.

“When I joined the brand as their first male global ambassador last year, I created the short film we used to launch the campaign. It won the Fragrance Foundation Virtual awards 2020 for Best Media Campaign.

“Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong.

“The film celebrated my personal story– showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family.”

“While many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors , dismissively trading out one’s culture this way is not something I can condone.

“It’s back to back but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don’t have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed people,” he added.

The recreated advert featured Chinese star Liu Haoran instead of John, although it largely followed the same script.

Jo Malone has since removed the recreated advert, issuing an apology in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We deeply apologise for what, on our end, was a mistake in the local execution of the John Boyega campaign,” they said.

“John is a tremendous artist with great personal vision and direction. The concept for the film was based on John’s personal experiences and should not have been replicated.

“While we immediately took action and removed the local version of the campaign, we recognise that this was painful and that offence was caused.

“We respect John, and support our partners and fans globally. We are taking this misstep very seriously and we are working together as a brand to do better moving forward.”

