Joey Essex ‘lands first acting role’ in gritty drama alongside Hollywood name

Joey Essex has landed his first-ever acting role in a gritty drama alongside a huge Hollywood name.

In a move from reality TV, the 35-year-old recently got serious about his boxing career.

However, the TOWIE star has now added another notch to his belt, landing his first-ever role in a gritty drama.

Joey will take on the lead role opposite Geoff Bell, who has been in everything from The Business to MobLand.

A source told The Sun: “This gig would be a big deal for any actor, never mind for Joey who has been grafting to step away from that reality space over the last year or so.”

“He feels like he proved his doubters wrong when he triumphed in his first boxing fight and now he’s hoping to do the same in his first film role.”

“It’s a proper, gritty drama and Joey will play a lead role. Geoff has become an amazing mentor for Joey and everyone is excited about what 2026 will bring.”

After leaving the Love Island villa, Joey confessed to The Sun that he was “taking a huge break” from reality television.

He said: “I feel like I’ve done every reality show possible – I don’t think I’d really want to do Strictly.”

“Love Island was probably my last ever reality show.”

The 35-year-old has appeared on at least 18 reality shows including Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Masterchef, Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing On Ice, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and I’m A Celebrity.

Joey made his first reality show appearance on The Only Way Is Essex during the show’s first years.

His cousin Chloe Sims was one of the original cast members.

He became one of the breakout stars, staying for three years and being known for his comedy and “reem” catchphrase.