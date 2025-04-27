Joel Dommett and Spencer Matthews lead the celebs taking part in the London Marathon 2025

Numerous celebrities turned out to run the 2025 London Marathon on Sunday, so there were some famous faces among the thousands of racers.

Over 840,000 applications were received for this year’s marathon, setting a new record for the renowned 26-mile walk around the city.

Joel Dommett, Adele Roberts, Harry Judd, and Kelly Brook were among the competitors who started on Sunday.

On Instagram, Jesy Nelson, Cherry Healey, and Georgia Toffolo expressed their pride in their relationships and offered their support.

Joel stunned supporters on Saturday by revealing his demanding schedule before the marathon.

The 39-year-old comedian admitted that his trek to the finish line actually started the previous afternoon when he left his South West London home.

He then drove two and a half hours to Cambridge for the night after travelling to Leeds for a comedy show.

Joel slept for only six and a half hours, assuming that he fell asleep immediately upon landing in Cambridge and on Sunday, he woke up at half six and left his hotel at 6:45 in order to make his way to the Greenwich roundabout.

He made his way to the starting line for the marathon after completing a half-hour warm-up run, which was part of his itinerary, which was meticulously written on a white board and posted on Instagram.

McFly actor Harry is racing alongside Joel in order to raise money for the Children’s Trust.

Like Joel, he posted a picture of his running gear on social media on Saturday, including his watch, energy gel sachets, vest and sneakers. However, he made people laugh by failing to include a picture of his shorts.

The musician emphasised that he will be wearing shorts on Instagram, writing: “I forgot to post my shorts. It is going to be hot but I am wearing shorts!”

After running an incredible 30 marathons in 30 days in the Jordanian desert last year, Spencer Matthew presumably more laid back than the others.

The former Made in Chelsea star posted a selfie on Instagram prior to the race, captioning the post: “Good Luck everyone…have fun 😤”