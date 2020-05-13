Joe Wicks buys his mum a house of her own after growing up in council estate

The Body Coach is now estimated to be worth £15million

Joe Wicks buys his mum a house of her own after growing...

Joe Wicks has bought a house for his mum after he grew up in a council estate.

The 33-year-old has made millions from his top-selling cookbooks and he is estimated to be worth £15 million.

Joe took to Instagram and expressed to his fans that he was “so grateful” for their support.

“I’m eternally grateful for every single person who followed me and bought one of them books for themselves or family member,” he admitted to his followers.

“That changed my life, I never in a million years predicted we’d sell anywhere near that many books.”

“They said if we sell 70,000 books in the first year we’ve had a success, and we sold like one million books.”

“And it allowed me to do the one thing I think most boys dream of doing when they earn a bit of dough – buy your mum a house.”

The fitness coach explained that he grew up on a council estate and he had to borrow £2,000 from his parents to start his personal training dream.

“My mum’s always lived in a council house, we’ve never had mortgages, it wasn’t on the radar for us, so when I could take that money I earned from that book and say ‘mum, I’m buying your house. It’s yours,’ that was an amazing moment for me. That’s something she’s always dreamed off,” he explained.

“She’s wanted to own something, so she lives there and she’s so happy,” he added.

Joe’s nine books have sold more than 3.5million copies and his first publication is the second-most-popular cookbook of all time behind Jamie Oliver’s 15 Minute Meals.

