Joe Swash lands first presenting gig since wedding to Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has landed his first presenting gig since marrying his longtime love Stacey Solomon.

The former EastEnders actor is set to replace Joe Tracini as host of CBBC’s The Dengineers for its next series.

The 40-year-old will join host Meryl Fernandes to front the children’s TV show when it returns to screens for its seventh series.

The TV show sees a production team design themed dens for a group of lucky children.

A Strictly Come Dancing-themed den for a super-fan of the dancing competition will kick star the upcoming series of The Dengineers.

The series will also see other creations, including a Shakespeare, rollercoaster, crochet and orangutan-themed dens.

The programme’s description explains “the Dengineers have been spending the Summer making kids’ dreams come true by surprising them with their very own dens.”

The news of Joe’s latest presenting venture comes just months after he tied-the-knot with his longtime love Stacey.

The couple married in the garden of their home in Pickle Cottage last month.

Joe and Stacey first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but they decided to push back their wedding to this summer after Stacey became pregnant with their second child.

The couple’s Pickle Cottage wedding is not legally binding, so they will have to officially tie the knot at a later date.

The couple welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year.

The newly weds are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Harry, Zachary, Leighton and Rex all acted as Joe’s best men on their wedding day, while Rose acted as Stacey’s flower girl.