Joe Swash gets candid about arguments with Stacey Solomon as he admits ‘being with me can’t be easy’

Joe Swash has opened up and got candid about his arguments with Stacey Solomon as he admitted “being with me can’t be easy.”

The EastEnders star, 42, and the TV presenter, 35, tied the knot in 2022 and share children Rex, Rose, and Belle.

The pair’s blended family also includes two sons, Zachary and Leighton, from Stacey’s previous relationship and Joe’s son Harry.

The pair recently let cameras into Pickle Cottage, their cherished home, to record a “Kardashians-style” television program called Stacey & Joe that centres on their family life.

In a new joint interview with The Sunday Times, speaking about their fights, Joe was open and honest, admitting that they “make mistakes” and argue, but “generally for the right reasons.”

He said: “We haven’t got all the answers. Our kids throw tantrums just the same as everybody else’s. We argue, but it’s generally for the right reasons — because we’re trying to sort out what’s best for the kids and our family.”

“We aren’t trying to portray a glamorous lifestyle. Bringing up a family these days isn’t easy and we all make mistakes. But you admit your mistake, learn from it and move on.”

The soap opera star continued by praising his wife for everything she did, acknowledging that “without her, the house would fall apart” because she was the one in charge of everything.

Joe confessed: “I know that being with me can’t be easy. I was on my own for years and lived like a student, eating takeaways, only doing the washing up when I ran out of plates. Stacey has organised me and the kids and the whole thing.”

In one part of the upcoming episode of their series, Stacey and Joe were seen sitting down together for what looked to be a therapy session.

“You fail to recognise anything that I’m saying to you,” Stacey said, to which Joe responds: “I’ve heard nothing but negative stuff.”

In the most recent episode, Joe confided in his sisters, Shana and Casi,e about taking ADHD medicine and attending therapy.

“I’ll do a couple of sessions, Stacey wants me to go and then see what happens,” Joe said.

“I’m not too overly keen on the whole therapy bits,” he confessed, while his sisters pointed out it would be “helpful.”

“I’m going to do it, I told you I’m going to do it, I’m just not looking forward to that bit,” Joe replied.

The series was announced back in January, and at the time Stacey said: “2024 was the year me and Joe pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones. We took on different projects and tried new things.”

“It’s been so amazing and nerve-wracking all at the same time… And we just want to keep doing that in 2025, starting with ‘Stacey & Joe’! Working with the BBC and Optomen on Sort Your Life Out has been a dream come true, so this team just made sense.”

“We’ve loved showing a different side to our family’s fun and chaos. We can’t wait for you to join us at Pickle Cottage this year.”

Joe added: “We’ve been doing our best to keep this under wraps… But we’re so glad we can finally tell all of you about ‘Stacey & Joe’!”

“Over the years, we’ve been asked a lot to do a show like this, but getting the opportunity to work with the BBC and Optomen felt properly exciting. There will be the normal madness of a family with lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents. Here we go!”