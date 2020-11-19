Joe Swash admits splitting from Emma Sophocleous affected his relationship with their son

Joe Swash admits splitting from Emma Sophocleous affected his relationship with their...

Joe Swash has admitted that his split from Emma Sophocleous affected his relationship with their son Harry.

Joe and Emma dated from 2005 until 2008, welcoming their son Harry five months after their split.

The 38-year-old opened up about building a relationship with his eldest child, after being absent from his life “quite a lot”.

Speaking on Dave Berry’s Dadpod on Thursday, the former EastEnders star revealed: “With my first child, Harry, there was a period where mine and Harry’s mum’s relationship affected my relationship with him.”

“I didn’t get to see him for a period of time, so I missed out on quite a lot. Now, me and my son Hal, we spent all the time together.

“He’s like my shadow,” Joe added, “I love him, but there was a period where I just couldn’t see this happening in the future.

“So, I did miss out quite a lot of Hal growing up, as a baby.”

Joe went on to start a family with Stacey Soloman, after they started dating in 2016.

The couple take care of four sons – Rex who they welcomed last year, Leighton and Zachary who Stacey shares with ex Aaron Barham, and Harry.

Joe admitted he has been feeling “a little bit broody” lately, and would love another child.

“I think I might have one more in me, you know? I’m getting a little bit broody,” he shared.