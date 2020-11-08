JLS star ‘taken to hospital’ following ‘terrifying’ home break-in

The singer and his family were reportedly left 'extremely shaken' following the attack

JB Gill was reportedly taken to hospital following a “terrifying” home break-in.

The JLS star is said to have been sprayed in the face by an unknown substance after he confronted a gang who raided his farmhouse, which he shares with his wife Chloe and their two children Ace and Chiara.

The family were reportedly left “extremely shaken” following the attack over the weekend, but managed to escape without serious injuries.

A source told The Sun: “This was a terrifying incident. JB was sprayed in the face and the gang threatened Chloe with a knife.”

“He wanted to protect her and their kids but the best way to do that was to ­cooperate with the gang. Police and medics rushed to the house and JB was taken to hospital.

“Luckily, he wasn’t badly hurt and was able to leave later that day,” the insider added.

A rep for JB told OK! Magazine: “JB and his wife had hoped to keep details of the incident private in order to safeguard their young family.

“They are all well and safe having increased home security.”