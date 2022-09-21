JLS star Aston Merrygold marries longtime love Sarah Lou Richards

JLS star Aston Merrygold has married his longtime love Sarah Lou Richards.
The couple shared the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday.
Alongside a sweet black and white photo of their hands with their wedding rings, they wrote: Husband and Wife 😍☁️9️⃣♥️ #MrandMrsMerrygold.”
View this post on Instagram
A host of famous faces took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.
Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh wrote: “Ahhhhh congratulations 💫🥂♥️,” while Pussycats singer Kimberley Wyatt said: “🤍🤍🤍🙌🏼🤍🤍🤍 🎶 Its’s About Damn Time 😂 all the love 💗.”
Aston’s Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Janette Manrara commented: “Wow!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!! 🤍✨,” while Little Mix star Perrie Edwards wrote: “Congratulations beautiful! 🥂♥️”
Meanwhile, Aston’s JLS bandmate said: “❤️❤️❤️.”
Aston and Sarah have been together for ten years, and got engaged on Christmas Day, 2017.
The couple welcomed their first child together – a son named Grayson Jax, in January 2018.
They welcomed a second baby boy – Macaulay Shay, in June 2020.