JLS star Aston Merrygold announces he’s expecting his third child with wife Sarah Lou Richards

Aston Merrygold has announced he’s expecting his third child with his wife Sarah Lou Richards.

The couple announced the news via Instagram on Friday, sharing a sweet video which documents the pregnancy so far.

They wrote: “We have some news 🫶🏾🫶🏼. 👩🏼‍❤️‍👨🏽 = 👦🏻👦🏼 & soon 👶🏼♥️✨.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AM (@astonmerrygold)

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section of the post to congratulate Aston and Sarah.

Aston’s JLS bandmates JB Gill and Marvin Humes respectively wrote: “The best news EVER 🎉🎉🎉 Congratulations to you all! Big love from #TheGills 💛,” and Love you all! So happy 😍.”

Irish singer Lyra wrote: “Awh congratulations this is beautiful news xxxx.”

Meanwhile, Giovanna Fletcher penned: “Waaaaaaaaaaaaah!!!!! So so so happy for you all! Incredible news!! Xxxxx.”

Aston and Sarah tied the knot at the Palm House in Liverpool’s Sefton Park in September 2022 in front of 155 guests.

The couple have been together for eleven years, and got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2017.

They welcomed their first child together, a son named Grayson Jax, in January 2018.

Aston and Sarah later welcomed a second baby boy, Macaulay Shay, in June 2020.