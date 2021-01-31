Jesy Nelson urges fans to ‘be kind’ – amid reports she’s split from Sean Sagar

The couple have reportedly called it quits following a nine month romance

Jesy Nelson has opened up about the importance of kindness, amid reports she’s split from Sean Sagar.

The former Little Mix star began dating the actor last year, and often shared loved-up snaps together on social media and exchanged flirty comments.

Earlier this month, fans spotted the couple had deleted all traces of each other from their Instagram accounts, sparking split rumours.

A source then The Sun that the couple were “taking time apart from each other” after a nine month romance, and that Jesy was “putting herself first”.

Amid the reports, Jesy took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to repost a video about a woman named Rosa, who had lost her job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Rosa was surprised by the people in the building she cleaned, by gifting her an apartment in the unit.

Alongside the heartwarming video, Jesy wrote: “Being kind in this world is just the best thing you can be in my eyes.”

Jesy announced her departure from Little Mix last month after nine years in the band, admitting being in the band was taking it’s toll on her mental health.

In a statement released via social media, the 29-year-old wrote: “To all my Mixers, the past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life.”

Ad

“We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2.”

“Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.”

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she continued.

Ad

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.” “I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support.” “I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success,” she wrote. “To every single fan who came to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and I appreciate it endlessly.” Jesy added: “Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget. I hope that you’ll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson