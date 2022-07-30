Jesy Nelson splits from her record label – less than a year after releasing first solo single

Jesy Nelson has split from her record label, just 14 months after she inked a deal with them.

The 31-year-old was snapped up by Polydor Records last May, after she quit Little Mix in December 2020.

Months later, Jesy released her debut solo single Boyz with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at no. 4 in the charts.

However, the singer’s first solo release was marred by controversy at the time, as Jesy was accused of Blackfishing in the song’s music video.

“Blackfishing” is a term used to describe women — primarily white women — who portray themselves as black.

Since then, Jesy’s follow up track to Boyz and her first album have both been delayed, and the songstress has now confirmed she’s split from her record label.

A spokesman for Jesy told The Sun: “Jesy Nelson feels now is the right for her to move in a new direction. As a result, she has decided to part company with Polydor.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Polydor said: “Polydor have amicably parted ways with Jesy. We have enjoyed working with her and everyone at the label wishes her nothing but the best for the future.”

Explaining why Jesy split from Polydor, a source told the newspaper: “Jesy decided it was the right time for her to make a clean break.”

“She and the label have been going in different directions in recent months. And while there hasn’t been a fall-out, Jesy just felt it was better to start afresh now – while everyone was still friends.”

“Jesy enjoyed her time with Polydor – but feels, rather than go on together while having such differing musical ideas for the future, she now wants to be able to fully develop her own ideas as an individual artist.”

A second music insider added: “Jesy loves the music she has been working on and is really proud of it.”

“She has been working hard in Los Angeles and is determined to get it out there and make a success of her solo music.”