Jesy Nelson shuts down reports her debut solo album has been delayed

Jesy Nelson has shut down reports her debut solo album has been delayed.

The former Little Mix star launched her solo music career at the end of last year, releasing her first single ‘Boyz’ in October.

Amid reports Jesy was sent “back to the drawing board” by execs at her label Polydor after they were left unimpressed by her new music, the singer has taken to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

She wrote: “Don’t usually comment on stuff like this because I can’t be bothered to waste my energy on total and utter nonsense so I’m going to address this once and once only as I know you guys are freaking out.”

“I promise there is absolutely nothing to worry about. I’ve had an amazing time in the studio in LA working on my album which is almost finished. I’m so excite for you all to hear the next single which is coming soon. So, stay tuned.”

“I love you all and thank you for being so patient x”

Jesy quit Little Mix in December 2020 and just one year later, her former bandmates announced their decision to take a break in 2022 to pursue solo projects.