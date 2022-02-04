Jesy Nelson shares cryptic post after former Little Mix bandmate secures solo deal

Jesy Nelson has shared a cryptic post, after her former Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock secured her first solo record deal.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to post photos of herself alongside the caption: “To be continued…..”

Jesy posed in a racer inspired outfit with Supreme pants, a black bomber jacket, and a pair of colour block mid-calf boots.

Many fans were left wondering what Jesy’s cryptic caption meant, with one fan commenting: “WHERE’S THE NEW SINGLE.”

While another fan questioned: “NEW MUSIC!!?”

The post comes just hours after The Sun reported that Jesy’s former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed her own solo record deal with Warner.

The singer inked the deal just two months after Little Mix announced they’re going on hiatus after they finish their upcoming Confetti tour.

A source said: “A number of labels were keen to bag Leigh-Anne but Warner seemed the best fit. She’s already been in the studio working on tracks for months.”

“Leigh-Anne unequivocally loves Little Mix and always will, but the truth is she’s been ready to branch out on her own for some time.”

Little Mix announced their decision to take a break in 2022 to pursue solo projects, just one year after Jesy quit the band in December 2020.

The 30-year-old has since fallen out with her former bandmates, and launched her own solo career.

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show in October, Jesy admitted she was no longer in contact with Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne.