The singer revealed that she is now 'mentally stronger'

Jesy Nelson reveals what inspired her documentary Odd One Out

Jesy Nelson has revealed what inspired her critically acclaimed documentary Odd One Out.

The Little Mix star admitted that she resonated with Amy Schumer’s comedy film I Feel Pretty and admitted that the flick gave her the courage to share her story.

“We were away on tour and I was sitting in a hotel room called I Feel Pretty with Amy Schumer,” she told MailOnline.

“There’s a part in the film where someone gets chatted up, and Amy’s character goes up to her and says, ‘What does that feel like?”

“Amy later says, ‘I wonder how it feels to wake up and feel pretty every day?'”

“I know it sounds really pathetic but that line really resonated with me. A few years ago, that’s exactly how I felt with the girls (Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne).”

The brunette’s documentary focused on the online criticism Jesy received for her appearance and how it triggered her into attempting to take her own life in 2013.

The 28-year-old revealed that she’s “still working on herself” but is now “mentally stronger” than ever.

It comes after Little Mix released their new single Break Up Song last week.