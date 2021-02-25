Jesy Nelson reveals she ‘mentally bullied’ herself to try to please others in candid post

The singer quit Little Mix in December after revealing being in the band was taking a toll on her mental health

Jesy Nelson reveals she ‘mentally bullied’ herself to try to please others...

Jesy Nelson has revealed she “mentally bullied” herself to try to please others in a candid post.

The 29-year-old quit Little Mix back in December, admitting being in the band was taking a toll on her mental health.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer shared a throwback image of herself in the gym, as she reflected on a difficult time in her life.

She wrote: “I just saw this picture pop up on my feed and it made me feel so sad.”

“On the day this picture was taken, I remember going to the gym with my manager and I stood in the mirror and I said, ‘god I’m so fat I just want my legs to be like this’ and I pulled my skin around to try and create a thigh gap because I genuinely believed that being skinny would make me happier.”

“And even when I got to a size 8 from starving myself, I still wasn’t happy. I mentally bullied myself everyday to try to please other people. It’s taken me 10 years to realise that I’m the only person I need to please.”

“As humans we find it so easy to pay other people compliments but yet we find it so hard to be kind to ourselves because it’s so much easier to pick ourselves apart than to find the things we love about ourselves.”

“So if you’re someone who is feeling like I was, please don’t waste years of you’re life seeking approval from others, seek approval from yourself.”

“Be your number one fan. You are the one in control of your happiness and you are the only one of you in this world and that’s pretty f***ing powerful! ❤️” Jesy concluded the post.