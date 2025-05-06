Jesy Nelson reveals her due date after spending two months in hospital

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has revealed her due date after spending two months in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery in March to save her unborn twins.

The singer and her partner, Zion Foster, announced that they’re expecting twins at the start of this year by posting a sweet Polaroid showing off her baby bump.

“She’s eating for 3 now 👶👶,” they captioned the post.

However, the 34-year-old has been in hospital since being diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) – a rare condition that puts one or both babies at risk.

Following the successful procedure, Jesy was advised to remain in hospital until she reaches a certain number of weeks in her pregnancy.

Now, she has posted some black and white snaps of her and Zion showing her growing tummy, and captioned the post: “Muma Nelson Papa Foster.”

A loved one proceeded to comment: “Can’t wait to meet my beautiful twinnies 😍❤️ but can we also speak about the fact you have been through some scary moments in the past few months, been stuck in hospital for over two months, over 7 months pregnant with twins.”

They continued: “and you are glowing and look amazing and have shown so much strength and bravery! The twins are very lucky to have you and Zion as there parents ❤️❤️.”

Fans were quick to pick up on this comment, and one penned: “So she’s due in June/July time x”

A full term pregnancy tends to last between 39 and 41 weeks – so this would lead Jesy into summer.

Jesy then replied to her friend: “My angel I love you so much.”

Speaking with OK Magazine last month, Zion admitted that the “same four walls are driving us a bit crazy”, in regards to living in the hospital.

“There’s a couch that turns into a bed that we pushed next to the hospital bed, so we’ve made our own double bed, and it’s like we’ve moved in.”

The singer continued: “The nurses just said, ‘Oh, my god. It looks so nice in here. It looks so homely.’”

However, despite them feeling cramped up in the hospital room, the couple have “grown to understand each other on a deeper level.”

“It’s at these times when you really, really know what love you have and what your relationship means. For me and Jess, this has just taken it to a whole other level of us knowing we are literally made for each other.”