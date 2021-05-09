Jesy Nelson ‘offered £1million deal to collaborate with popular fashion brand’

The 29-year-old previously worked with the retailer while in Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has reportedly been offered a £1million deal to launch her own collection with popular fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

The former Little Mix star previously worked with the retailer alongside her ex bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall back in 2019.

A source told The Sun: “Jesy has been inundated with lucrative deals from clothing brands all keen to work with her.”

“PLT are frontrunners at the moment and Jesy is definitely excited to share her unique fashion sense with fans and celebrate body ­positivity.”

“She’s been open about her confidence struggles and many youngsters look up to her and love her style.”

“Jesy has a massive social media following and bosses know the range would be a huge hit,” the insider added.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Jesy for comment.

The news comes after Jesy shot her first solo magazine cover since leaving Little Mix, as she opened up about why she decided to quit the popular girlband.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan as this month’s cover girl, Jesy revealed how she hit “breaking point” filming their music video for Sweet Melody.

“The last music video we did [Sweet Melody] was the breaking point,” she said.

“We’d been in lockdown, and [that had been] the first time I could have a break and be at home around people that I love. It was the happiest I’d ever felt, and I didn’t realize that until I went back to work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

“I immediately became a different person. I had anxiety. Whenever we had a music video, I put an enormous amount of pressure on myself to try and lose weight,” she admitted.

“I have a fear of looking back on the camera. If I don’t like what I see, I find it so hard to be in front of the camera and feel amazing and perform.” After going on an “extreme diet” in the lead-up to the music video, Jesy revealed she had a panic attack on the day of the shoot. Ad “On the day of the ‘Sweet Melody’ video I had a panic attack on set because I didn’t look how I wanted to look and I found it so hard to just be happy and enjoy myself.”

“I looked at the other three and they were having the time of their life,” she recalled.

“I get so jealous, because I want to feel like that and enjoy it, because music is my passion. To have this dream and not be enjoying it because of what I look like, I knew wasn’t normal.”

“I was like, ‘I just want to go home.’ I was sobbing in the dressing room. Someone really close to me said, ‘This has got to stop. You can’t keep doing this to yourself. You’re going to end up where you were before.’”