Jesy Nelson says she’s ‘never felt prouder’ as she poses with twin baby girls

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has confessed she has “never felt prouder” of her body as she posed with twin baby girls.

The singer welcomed twins, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, in May, and just months later became engaged to her partner, Zion Foster.

In a sweet Instagram post, Jesy has now said becoming a mother made her “realise how incredible my body actually is.”

Alongside images of Nelson in her underwear holding her daughters, she wrote: “33 years of extreme diets, 33 years of putting myself down wishing my belly was flatter, wanting my waist just a little smaller and almost going through with a boob job, to now standing here having this photo taken.”

“I can honestly say I’ve never felt prouder of my body and what it has been through! Yes my boobs hang lower and my belly is bigger and squishier – it doesnt look how it used to, but my god it created the best gift that has ever happened to me.”

She continued: “If there’s anything I’ve learned over the past 9 months of being pregnant, it’s that I never want my girls to feel the way I did about my body for so many years.”

“So to all the future mummies or the mummies that have just given birth, if you’re struggling with how you are feeling in yourself or are maybe even feeling the pressure to “snap back” just take a moment to remember what YOU did! Be kinder to yourself and remember you are INCREDIBLE!!!”

Jesy and Zion have been through a lot this year, as their twin daughters were born prematurely in May after a complicated pregnancy.

During her pregnancy, Jesy was diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) — a rare condition that can pose serious risks to one or both babies.

The singer required urgent laser surgery to treat the condition, which saved their babies live.

The couple then welcomed their twin girls on May 15, 2025, at just 31 weeks of gestation.