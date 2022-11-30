Jesy Nelson linked to new man after jetting off on romantic holiday

Jesy Nelson has been linked to a new man, after jetting off on a romantic holiday with him.

According to The Sun, the former Little Mix star has “grown close” to rapper Zion Foster in recent weeks.

Insiders have claimed the pair holidayed in Jamaica together earlier this month, and stayed at the five star Sandals resort in Montego Bay.

A source said: “It’s early days and there is definitely no label on things but Jesy and Zion have grown close in recent weeks.

“They are taking things at their own pace and playing it all by ear but they are really enjoying each other’s company.”

“Jamaica was the perfect chance to really get to know each other away from where they could be recognised.

“Jesy is in a really great place right now and excited for what’s in store for next year,” the insider added.

The singer is gearing up to release her second solo single as an independent artist, after parting ways with Polydor Records in July.

Jesy was snapped up by Polydor in May 2021, after she quit Little Mix in December 2020.

Months later, Jesy released her debut solo single Boyz with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at no. 4 in the charts.

However, the singer’s first solo release was marred by controversy at the time, as Jesy was accused of Blackfishing in the song’s music video.

“Blackfishing” is a term used to describe women — primarily white women — who portray themselves as black.