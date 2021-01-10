Jesy Nelson lands her final number one with Little Mix – after quitting the band

Jesy Nelson has landed her final number one with Little Mix, after quitting the band.

The 29-year-old confirmed her departure from Little Mix last month, as she admitted being in the band was taking a toll on her mental health.

Little Mix released their album Confetti in November, with the track ‘Sweet Melody’ climbing to the top of the UK singles charts this weekend.

The album will be the last that features Jesy, with her former bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock continuing as a trio.

Speaking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1 about the success of the song, Jade said: “It’s so special for us because it is the last single we did as a four with Jesy and even more special that now going into 2021 as a three we have got the first number one.”

Leigh-Anne added: “There was one point where there were like six different versions of Sweet Melody in the top 10 on iTunes. They are just so dedicated and amazing, our fans.”

Perrie said: “Sometimes the best hits take time.”

Jesy announced her departure from Little Mix on December 14th by posting a statement on social media.

The 29-year-old wrote: “To all my Mixers, the past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life. We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2.

“Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.”

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”

Jesy added: “I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support.”

“I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success.”

“To every single fan who came to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and I appreciate it endlessly.