Jesy Nelson goes public with new rapper beau

Jesy Nelson has gone public with her new rapper beau Zion Foster.

In photos published by The Sun, the former Little Mix star was spotted cosying up to Zion as they partied together in London.

A source told the publication: “The club was packed but Jesy and Zion only had eyes for each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZION Foster (@zionfoster)

The insider added: “They may not have officially put a label on things but they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. It was pretty clear they are both really into each other.”

According to the outlet, Jesy and Zion holidayed in Jamaica together last month and stayed at the five-star Sandals resort in Montego Bay.

A source said at the time: “It’s early days and there is definitely no label on things but Jesy and Zion have grown close in recent weeks.”

“They are taking things at their own pace and playing it all by ear but they are really enjoying each other’s company.”

“Jamaica was the perfect chance to really get to know each other away from where they could be recognised,” the source continued.

“Jesy is in a really great place right now and excited for what’s in store for next year.”

Prior to her rumoured romance with Zion, Jesy famously dated Love Island star Chris Hughes and Our Girl actor Sean Sagar.