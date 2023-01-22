Jesy Nelson goes Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Jesy Nelson has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Zion Foster.

The former Little Mix star was first linked to the rapper in November, after they jetted off to Jamaica on a romantic holiday together.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of loved-up snaps with her new beau, including one of them kissing.

She captioned the post: “Wholesome 🤍”

One fan commented: “im so so happy that you found happiness you really deserve to be happy baby girl ❤️❤️❤️”

Another wrote: “seeing you happy is the cutest thing ever ❤️❤️”

It comes one month after Jesy and Zion were spotted enjoying a night out together in London.

A source told The Sun at the time: “The club was packed but Jesy and Zion only had eyes for each other.”

“They may not have officially put a label on things but they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. It was pretty clear they are both really into each other.”

Prior to her rumoured romance with Zion, Jesy famously dated Love Island star Chris Hughes and Our Girl actor Sean Sagar.