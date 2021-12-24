Jesy Nelson debuts new look just in time for Christmas

Jesy Nelson has debuted a new look just in time for Christmas.

The ex Little Mix star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night to show off her hair transformation, ditching her light brown, highlighted hair for a dark brunette, curly look.

The Boyz singer wrote: “Don’t mind me just admiring my new barnet by the hair god that is @chrissouthernldn.”

It comes amid rumours Jesy is back with her ex Harry James.

Eagled eyed fans have noticed the pair recently re-followed each other on Instagram, and have been liking each others posts.

Last week, Jesy’s former flame also commented fire emojis under a stunning snap of her at the Jingle Bell Ball.

The 30-year-old split from the musician in 2018 after over a year of dating, and the pair share a dog named Reggie together.

Back in September, The Sun reported that Jesy and Harry had rekindled their romance after reconnecting on a romantic holiday.

The pair also worked together on the music video for her debut solo single Boyz, which Harry directed.

However, fans feared the couple had split again when Jesy was seen getting close to Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s ex Lucien Laviscount last month.

Lucien stars as new heartthrob Alfie in the new season of Emily In Paris, which joined Netflix earlier this week.