Jesy Nelson debuts dramatic new look

The former Little Mix star opted for a shorter 'do

Jesy Nelson has debuted dramatic new look, after cutting her hair short.

The former Little Mix star took to Instagram to show off her shorter locks, which she dyed brunette and added face-framing highlights to.

The 29-year-old captioned the post: “New do.”

Model and body positive activist Felicity Hayward commented on the post: “Can’t keep up with the 🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

One fan commented: “Omgggg love the hair 😍😍😍😍”, with a second penning: “WOW I LOVE THIS HAIR😍😍😍😍😍 YOU LOOK SOO GOOD❤️”.

It comes after Jesy signed a solo deal with management firm YMU back in March.

In a statement, she said: “I am so excited to join YMU and can’t wait to start my next chapter.”

