Jesy Nelson announces the death of her beloved grandmother in heartbreaking post

Jesy Nelson has announced the death of her beloved grandmother in a heartbreaking post.

The former Little Mix star took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to pay tribute to her “beautiful, kind hearted nanny”.

Alongside a series of photos and videos, the singer wrote: “My beautiful Nanny Ginge, my heart feels so broken I don’t even have the words right now.”

“The most beautiful, kind hearted nanny in the world I feel so proud and so lucky to have shared so many beautiful memories with you,” Jesy continued.

“I’m gonna miss everything about you, you being cheeky and flirting with all the men and telling them to give you a kiss. Reggie and Oscar are gonna miss sleeping with you so much.”

“I love you with all my heart nanny go rest with the angels now 💔”