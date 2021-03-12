Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar spark split rumours again – just weeks after rekindling their romance

The couple first started dating last April

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar spark split rumours again – just weeks...

Jesy Nelson has sparked rumours she’s split from Sean Sagar once again.

The former Little Mix star rekindled her romance with the actor last month, following a brief break up.

Weeks after they got back together, eagle-eyed fans have noticed Jesy and Sean have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The couple started dating in April last year, following Jesy’s split from Love Island star Chris Hughes.

Last month, The Sun reported that Sean had moved into Jesy’s home in Essex while lockdown restrictions are in place.

Speaking about their brief split, a source said: “They had a lovers’ tiff but they’re back together now.”

“Sean is being extra nice to her and comforting her because right now she needs a lot of support.”

“They thought it would be better that they could spend lockdown together so he is staying with her.

“He’s been brilliant and this way it means ­neither of them are alone,” the insider added.