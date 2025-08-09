Jessie J shares health update revealing she needs another surgery: ‘I am choosing to carry on’

Jessie J has shared a further update on her breast cancer journey, while revealing that she needs another surgery before the year is out.

The singer underwent surgery for the first time in July after being diagnosed at the beginning of summer, but shared that she was readmitted to hospital last weekend due to an infection and fluid in her lungs.

Now taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old has shared a clip teasing her new music while penning in the caption, “Another surgery needed this year. I can do it.”

She added: “I can rest, parent AND release new music. I didn’t leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life / health and just make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life.”

“Another surgery needed this year. I can do it. ✔️ Raising a toddler. I can do it. ✔️ Releasing new music. I can do it. ✔️.”

“It will look different to what I had planned but that’s life, things change and either we panic and get mad that it isn’t what is was going to be, or we ADAPT. 🌱”

“I’m just flowing with life. Learning about who I am in motherhood and when my health goes left unexpectedly.”

“I am 7 weeks post breast cancer surgery. I’m still in the thick of recovery and my body is still finding its way. But I LOVE music and I LOVE my life and I want to LIVE in the moment.”

“Instead of stopping and disappearing and waiting for the timing to be perfect to release music again. I am choosing to carry on.”

“Life is layered and has highs and lows and we just have to keep living through all of it, the best we can. So here I am. LIVING. 🥹🌅”

She finished off the message, saying, “And I just want you to have the music…. Deal?”

Taking to her Instagram story last week, the Price Tag singer said: “Six weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.”

“I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung, it is not a blood clot thank god.”

“They ran a lot of tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs.”

“Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient.”

She continued by saying that she had been “working so hard to get to this point and was excited to do it all” and that it was “frustrating” that her career goals had to change as a result of her surgery and hospital stays.

The singer said: “I know for me the true hard journey of this whole thing physically was the day I went into surgery.”

“The recovery physically is far from quick or easy, and mentally it’s been the most challenging time for me, especially as a mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am.”