Jessie J set to make ‘major TV comeback’ following mastectomy amid breast cancer diagnosis

Jessie J is set to make a major TV comeback after undergoing a mastectomy amid her breast cancer diagnosis.

The singer had surgery at the start of this month, but revealed in a health update that it has not, unfortunately, “all gone.”

According to The Sun, BBC producers have shared that she will make a special appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

A source has said: “Jessie is putting her health and recovery first but is already excited for getting back on stage.”

“She’s been booked for a TV comeback on Strictly in September and bosses can’t wait to have her on the show.”

“Right now she’s feeling very grateful for life and all the opportunities coming her way.”

After her surgery, the Price Tag hitmaker opened up about her breast cancer journey so far and shared some emotional photos.

Alongside some candid snaps, she wrote: “‼️Blood warning‼️This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through.”

“Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit. 🫂 I am home now, to rest and wait for my results 🤞🏻

Chanan is in a nurse outfit. No no, he isn’t, but funny to imagine.”

“Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this! 🫂🫀🔋.”