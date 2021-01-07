Jessie Cave confirms her three-month-old son has left hospital amid coronavirus battle

Jessie Cave has confirmed that her three-month-old son has left hospital amid his coronavirus battle.

The Harry Potter star, who played Lavender Brown in the hit film franchise, shared the news of her baby’s hospitalisation on Tuesday, asking her fans to wish him a speedy recovery.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the actress posted a sweet photo with her son, writing: “Baby is home now.”

“Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support. Be safe everybody ❤️ amazing care from everybody at Chelsea & Westminster 🏥 #nhsheroes 💛,” she added.

The 33-year-old and her husband Alfie Brown welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Tenn, in October.

The couple are also parents to Donnie, 5, and Margot, 3.

Sharing the news of his diagnosis earlier this week, Jessie wrote: “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive.

She continued: “He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.”

“This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.”

“Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors.”

Jessie added: “It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73…. please wish baby a speedy recovery.”

“He’s 9llbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams) Love and best wishes to everyone #nhsheroes.”