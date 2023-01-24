Jessie and Will share their first kiss in Love Island first look

Jessie Wynter and Will Young will share their first kiss on tonight’s Love Island.

The Islanders are set to face the latest challenge, titled Space Raunch.

The girls each sassy cosmic spacesuits and appear from a giant silver rocket.

Each of the girls have their turn to leap out of the rocket, and spin around on a pole before choosing the boy they want to kiss.

Jessie picks Will, as they share their first kiss.

Elsewhere, Zara decides to kiss Tom – despite having eyes for Shaq.

The boys must decide who wins the title of sexiest space girl, and take home the glory.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.