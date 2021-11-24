Jess Wright and family set for Kardashian-style reality show

Jess Wright has revealed her family are in talks with ITV to film their own reality show.

Similar to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the series will follow the former TOWIE star, her sister Natayla, her brother Josh, and her parents Carol and Mark Snr.

The news comes after Jess and her new husband William Lee-Kemp documented the lead up to their wedding in an ITV special called Jess Wright: The Wedding.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Jess said: “There is interest now about doing a series following our family, on the back of the show about my wedding.”

"It's been rumoured for years but now is the right time because my brother Josh is having a baby, and I might be starting to have my own family soon, so it just feels like the natural time to do it." "There are so many of us, so many characters and we're used to being around the cameras as well. It's second nature to us," the 36-year-old said. She continued: "Our Nanny Irene is quite a character and her and Nanny Pat were best friends. She will probably feature in it, and my granddad too, which will be brilliant." "Irene would be a bit of a reality TV newcomer; she was in TOWIE in very small doses but was a bit shy back then. Now she would do it." Jess also teased her brother Mark and his wife Michelle Keegan may also make an appearance in the series.