Jess Glynne slams the White House over use of ‘Jet2 Holiday’ meme

Jess Glynne | INSTAGRAM
Leah Brooks
British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne has slammed the White House for using her song, Hold My Hand, in a controversial social media post related to immigration enforcement.

The White House’s X (formerly Twitter) account shared a post on July 29th using Jess’ upbeat track over footage of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) deportations, mimicking the viral Jet2 Holidays meme.

The post drew backlash and reignited debate over artistic intent, political messaging, and the growing influence of viral culture.

While the original meme and Glynne’s song are associated with positivity and lighthearted humour, the White House’s use of the viral audio to comment on deportations struck many as tone-deaf and insensitive.

Jess responded strongly, posting to Instagram that the incident “honestly makes me sick.”

She emphasised that the 2015 song was created to promote love, unity, and positivity and not to be used to promote “division and hate”.

Jess Glynne’s Instagram story | INSTAGRAM

The controversial video highlighted ongoing tension between artists and political figures over the use of music in digital and political contexts.

In recent years, many musicians, including Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Prince, Queen, and other bands, have spoken out against the Trump administration’s use of their music without permission.

They argued that the misuse of music distorted the original meaning and could promote harmful messages.

