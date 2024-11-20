Jermaine Jenas’ wife breaks silence after presenters’ axing from BBC following claims of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Jermaine Jenas’ wife, Ellie Penfold, has broken her silence after the presenter was axed from the BBC following claims of “inappropriate behaviour.”

The ex-footballer was fired from the broadcaster after “rumours” spread among colleagues about his inappropriate messages.

The 41-year-old apologised to his former female colleagues for sending “inappropriate messages” – insisting they were “between two consenting adults.”

Now, Jermaine’s wife Ellie has broken her silence on the situation, admitting it has been “incredibly hard and difficult time for myself and my family.”

The couple has been married for 13 years and share three children.

The model told The Sun: “It has been an incredibly hard and difficult time for myself and my family.”

“My only focus has been on our children and building my brand Preppy.”

She continued: “Now I just want to move forward.”

“Naturally, this has been hard for me, but my only concern has been our children and that will not change.”

In August, a female member of staff claimed she received unsolicited communications via text message from Jermaine, reports claimed.

The 41-year-old had been a regular host of the BBC talk show since 2021 prior to being sacked.

Just days later, it was revealed there will be no episode of The One Show airing that week.

Others were said to have come forward amid the investigation into the alleged messages sent by the married ex-footballer, according to The Sun.

However, the source added there is “no suggestion of illegality” on the ex-footballer’s part.

The messages are understood to have “horrified” the people who saw them, a source claimed.

“We investigated him immediately and fired him pretty fast, ‘there are no excuses for anyone in power abusing their positions. He’s a man in power messaging some runners,” a source told The Times.

A giant poster featuring the 41-year-old alongside BBC Sport colleagues Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Alex Scott was removed from Manchester’s Media City HQ on Thursday.

Breaking his silence over the claims at the time, a spokesperson for Jermaine said: “Right now I can’t talk about it.”

“I can tell you I’m not happy – there are two sides to every story – and I’m going to be speaking with my lawyers on the issue.”

Meanwhile, the BBC removed all traces of Jermaine from its websites.

A BBC insider claimed: “It all came as a massive shock but his colleagues have now been told the news and he won’t be back.”

“They were kept in the dark. They couldn’t believe it when they found out.”

“There were rumours going around about text messages to members of staff so the evidence was there and the BBC knew that they couldn’t do anything else but terminate his employment. He was sacked very quickly; it’s a sorry state of affairs.”