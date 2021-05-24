The former footballer shares two children with his ex-wife Louise

Jamie Redknapp and his model girlfriend ‘expecting their first child together’

Jamie Redknapp and his girlfriend Frida Andersson are reportedly expecting their first child together.

The former footballer was first linked to the Swedish model in August last year, following his split from his wife of 19 years Louise.

The former couple share two children, 16-year-old Charley and 12-year-old Beau, while Frida shares four children with her ex-husband Jonathan Lourie.

According to The Sun, the pair are now set to become parents again, with a source telling the publication: “Jamie and Frida are absolutely delighted.”

“They’ve been virtually inseparable in lockdown, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.”

“The couple started telling their nearest and dearest last week,” the insider added.

“Jamie’s been telling pals he’s really excited to be a dad again — less excited about the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing. But both he and Frida will be brilliant, hands-on parents.”

Frida appeared to confirm the exciting news by replying “🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻” to a comment on her latest Instagram post which read: “Congratulations on your new baby 👶 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Goss.ie have contacted Jamie’s rep for comment.