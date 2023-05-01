Jamie Oliver leads the tributes to Masterchef judge Jock Zonfrillo – who has died aged 46

Jamie Oliver has lead the tributes to Masterchef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo, who has died aged 46.

The news of his death was shared by his family, who said in a statement: “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.”

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning to react to the news, Jamie wrote: “I’m in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo.”

It will take a long time to accept the world is without Jock Zonfrillo. His vibrant personality, humour, zest for life & food injected such joy into MasterChef & enlivened Australian television. A devastating, immeasurable loss, beyond comprehension. Rest in peace #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/C4UWGItw7B — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) May 1, 2023

“We had the best time working together for this years master chef, I can’t tell how good it was to work with him ! Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful…”

“Mellisa, Andy & Jock work as the most inspiring judges and mentors and each have there very own unique view and style…Jock will be so very missed…I can’t believe I’m writing this…….”

“Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and his second family the master chef team and contestants xxx. Love jamie.”

Gordon Ramsay tweeted: “Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo’s passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx”

Celebrity chef Matt Moran wrote: “I’m lost for words, a great mate for over 20 years and one of the best chefs I have ever known. Absolutely heartbreaking. Thoughts are with Lauren and his family. We’ll miss you chef.”

Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 1, 2023