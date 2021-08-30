"If I hadn’t gone to hospital, I wouldn’t be here now..."

James Bond star Colin Salmon reveals he nearly died during Covid-19 battle

Colin Salmon has revealed he nearly died during his battle with the coronavirus.

The actor, who played Charles Robinson in three James Bond films, became ill with the deadly virus on New Year’s Eve – and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

The 58-year-old’s wife Fiona Hawthorne and their four children also contracted the virus.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine about his health scare, Colin said: “I felt as if I was slipping away. If I hadn’t gone to hospital, I wouldn’t be here now.”

His wife Fiona, who has a rare lung condition called interstitial lung disease, also opened up about her experience with the virus.

Ad

She said: “I felt flattened and had a thumping headache. Although it exacerbated my condition, I came through it.”