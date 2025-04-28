James Arthur reveals Liam Payne reached out to him after ‘public struggles’ with fame

Former X Factor contestant James Arthur has revealed Liam Payne reached out to him after he won the series and “publicly struggled” with the fame.

One Direction, which Liam was apart of, came third in season three of X Factor.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, James revealed he will never “forget how kind” Liam Payne was.

The One Direction singer tragically fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last October, aged just 31.

James said: “By no means were me and Liam sort of best mates or anything like that.”

“I think he was just sort of like… at the time when I came up One Direction were obviously the biggest thing in the world.”

“And they were on The X Factor, I think, a couple of years before me,” he continued.

“And when I won the show and publicly struggled a little bit, he reached out to a mutual friend of ours and requested to have a one-to-one with me and have a chat with me.”

“Like I say, although we weren’t close, I’ll never forget how kind he was at that time. He went out of his way to be like, ‘I went through this’, and that’s the kind of person he was,” the X Factor winner confessed.

“I didn’t know him really well, but any time I encountered Liam he was concerned with my wellbeing, every time. So it was a shame to see, you know, what happened.”

Before his passing, Liam had spoke candidly about his path to recovery and how his drinking started when the boy band’s worldwide fame left them frequently stranded in hotel rooms with alcohol.

Similar to Liam’s journey, James has spoken openly about his battle with anxiety and addiction.